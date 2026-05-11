Bobcat unveils next-generation R-Series loaders and new T650 at SaMoTer

Bobcat has presented the latest evolution of its R-Series compact loaders to European audiences for the first time at Samoter 2026 in Verona, alongside a newly developed Stage V version of its T650 compact track loader.

The next-generation R-Series spans both skid-steer and compact track loaders, comprising the T66-2, T76-2 and T86-2 track loaders and the S66-2, S76-2 and S86-2 skid-steers. Bobcat has updated the model naming convention to mark the generational change, signalling to customers when machines incorporate the latest hardware and technology updates.

The refresh introduces a redesigned electrical system, a range of quality and uptime improvements, and a new 8in colour touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280×720. The display is glove-friendly and intended to function more like an automotive cockpit interface than a traditional machine control panel.

A new four-mode drive system replaces the previous three-setting drive response, with Balanced, Agile, Dynamic and Charged modes offering progressively more aggressive responsiveness for different operator preferences and tasks.

On the large-frame S86-2 and T86-2 models, lift height at the hinge pin has been increased from approximately 3.4m (11ft) to around 3.7m (12ft), allowing operators to load higher-sided trucks or stack materials roughly 30cm higher than before. Engine output on the same two models has risen from 77kW (105hp) to 85.75kW (115hp).

The R-Series update also includes interior changes covering cab layout, charging options, control interfaces, visibility and accessibility, along with factory-installed frame seals, improved harness and hose protection, relocation of the hydraulic sight gauge and upgraded exterior decals.

“As the industry continues to shift, with a significant portion of the construction workforce projected to retire in coming years, Bobcat is introducing solutions to support operators of every experience level through intuitive controls, smarter systems and simplified operation. This is all aimed at enhancing reliability, durability and user experience of Bobcat R-Series loaders, ensuring dealers and customers see tangible benefits: less downtime and enhanced capabilities on the job,” says Katinka Kincses, product manager for loaders at Bobcat.

Alongside the R-Series, Bobcat used Samoter to launch the new T650 Stage V compact track loader, built at its plant in Dobris in the Czech Republic. The machine combines the M-Series 600-frame platform with Stage V emissions compliance achieved without AdBlue, powered by a 2.4-litre Bobcat engine producing 55kW (74hp).

The T650 features a vertical lift path and a rated operating capacity of 1192kg, with a steel frame, the Bob-Tach mounting system for attachment compatibility, optional High-Flow hydraulics and standard Machine IQ telematics. Bobcat is positioning the model for road maintenance, infrastructure work, fibre optic installation and similar applications across European markets.

“The compact track loader sector is highly important in Italy and the rest of Europe due to the nature of the work in progress such as road maintenance, infrastructure construction or the laying of fibre optic networks. Bobcat is very well positioned thanks to its range of models and in particular the T650 and now the new T76-2 and T86-2 track loaders,” adds Kincses.

Image: Bobcat