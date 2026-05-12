The CEA to host CECE Congress 2026 in London

The Construction Equipment Association (CEA) will host the CECE Congress 2026 in London from 27–29 October, bringing together senior figures from across the European construction equipment sector.

Held at IET Savoy Place on the banks of the River Thames, the Congress will provide a forum for industry leaders to discuss the key issues shaping the sector, from global market pressures and geopolitical challenges to innovation, skills and the future workforce.

Taking place every two years, the CECE Congress is hosted by the country of the current CECE President. This year, the UK takes on that role with Phil Layton of JCB as president and the CEA leading the event’s delivery.

The 2026 programme will be built around the theme ‘create, innovate, educate’, reflecting the need for the sector to respond to changing conditions, adopt new approaches, and continue to invest in the next generation of talent.

Joe Nellis, emeritus professor of global economy, has been confirmed as part of the speaker line-up and will provide a view of the global and European economic outlook, focusing on how businesses respond to uncertainty, from inflation and interest rates to shifting trade patterns and geopolitical pressures.

Jason Bevan, former head of creative development and VP European marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, will deliver a keynote on innovation and creativity. Having led campaigns across 37 countries for global film franchises, he will share a perspective on how organisations generate ideas, respond to change and build a culture that supports innovation, including the role of AI.

Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Hill will close the first day with a keynote on resilience and leadership. A former British Army officer who led troops on operations in Afghanistan, his career was brought to an abrupt end following a life-changing injury. His session will reflect on leadership and decision-making under pressure, and how individuals and organisations adapt in uncertain conditions.

All conference sessions will be moderated by Riccardo Viaggi, secretary general of CECE, helping to guide discussion across the programme.

Alongside keynote sessions, the Congress will include a panel focused on skills, education and attracting new talent into the sector, looking at how early engagement and industry collaboration can support future workforce development.

The Congress is expected to welcome over 150 delegates from across the UK and Europe, including OEMs, supply chain partners, policy representatives and industry bodies.

As part of the programme, the welcome reception will take place at IET Savoy Place, followed by a Gala Dinner on the River Thames. The Welcome Reception will offer access to the IET roof terrace (weather permitting) and views across London. Delegates will then take part in an evening river cruise through central London for the Gala Dinner.

“Bringing the CECE Congress to London is a real opportunity for the UK to host the European industry at a time when there is a lot to talk about. We are putting together a programme that reflects the pressures businesses are facing and the ideas and leadership needed to move forward,” says Viki Bell, CEO of the CEA. “The Congress is as much about the conversations around the sessions as it is the content itself. Bringing senior people from across Europe together creates a valuable environment for discussion, connection and shared thinking.”

Bell adds: “The Gala Dinner on the Thames will be a highlight of the event. It’s not something to miss – a chance to see London from the river while spending time with industry colleagues in a setting that encourages proper conversation and networking.”

The Congress is open to both CEA members and non-members, bringing together professionals from across the UK and Europe.

Image: CEA