TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: Stop designing HMIs one machine at a time

U-Control introduces AX Platforms, a system-level approach to HMI design that aligns interface, software and architecture across machines and applications

For many OEMs, HMI development still evolves machine by machine. Different interfaces. Different logic. Different implementations. It works. Until complexity starts to scale.

As product ranges expand, this approach generates fragmentation across engineering, user experience and lifecycle management. The issue is rarely the interface itself. It is the absence of a system-level structure behind it. U-Control’s AX Platforms were developed to address this gap.

At their core, AX400 and AX250 are armrest-based HMI platforms designed for off-highway machines, integrating controls, interface logic and system interaction into a configurable environment. AX400 supports machines requiring extended control and advanced interaction. AX250 brings the same design principles into a more compact architecture, engineered for applications where space and integration constraints define the system. They are part of a unified platform designed to bring coherence and continuity across machines. The objective is not uniformity, but to define a shared system architecture that can be adapted while maintaining a consistent logic across the product range. This applies across applications from agriculture and construction to logistics, transportation and municipal vehicles, where machines evolve within structured product families defined by specific constraints.

A platform is only as effective as how it is developed. AX Platforms follow a system integration approach: the interface is engineered in relation to the machine’s electronic architecture, embedded software and control systems. This allows the HMI to be aligned from the beginning with how the machine operates, rather than being adapted at a later stage.

In this perspective, the armrest becomes part of a broader system: an interface developed in coherence with the machine it belongs to. When platform and system are aligned, consistency becomes a structural advantage. It becomes easier to maintain continuity between machines, evolve platforms and manage complexity in a controlled way, both for new developments and existing fleets.

U-Control’s AX Platforms reflect a shift from designing HMIs per machine to defining systems that support the entire product strategy. Because today, the competitive advantage is not only in what a machine can do, but in how consistently its system is designed to evolve.