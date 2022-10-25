VIDEO: Wacker Neuson’s Bauma demoshow

Wacker Neuson wasted no time in drawing the crowds for its demoshow at Bauma 2022. The display included a world premier of the new EW100 wheeled excavator. The development of the machine focused on Construction Site 4.0: intelligent attachment management, a well thought-out human-machine interface and preparation for various assistance systems and interfaces are just a few examples. The EW100 wheeled excavator was just one of many vehicles on display at the Wacker Neuson demo show.