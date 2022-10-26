BAUMA: FPT Industrial exhibits full range of construction vehicle engines

FPT Industrial has used this week’s Bauma Munich to showcase a mixture of debut models, proven bestsellers and environmentally friendly powertrain solutions for the construction industry.

An extension to the Stage V line-up, a complete offering of Power Units, compact hybrid solutions, and new battery packs are the main attractions at the company’s stand at Messe München. Power outputs from 40 to 670kW and displacements from 2.8 to 20 litres means the brand covers the needs of all construction machines, as well as of stationary applications.

In the most important and competitive trade show of the year for the construction segment, FPT Industrial will demonstrate that superior technology, unbeatable efficiency and true sustainability can work together, delivering results and benefits even in the most demanding applications.

A new version of the Diesel of The Year 2020 winner, the F28 PowerPack will be making its debut at Bauma 2022. Delivering the performance of a 3.4 litre engine in a two litre package, it is an ideal single engine solution when there are space constraints and high performance is essential.

The new F28 PowerPack delivers best-in-category performance in an extremely compact package, including all key after-treatment components, thus simplifying the overall installation phase.

For greater installation flexibility, the maintenance-free after-treatment pack comes as either a ready-to-use, engine mounted solution, or an individual pack for OEM applications. Oil change intervals of 600 hours contribute to further lowering operating costs.

The N45 PowerPack and Cursor 9 PowerPack, together with the F28 PowerPack, are the latest additions to the FPT Industrial’s already comprehensive offering of power units. The aim is to offer a series of plug & play power solutions for an even larger number of stationary and semi-stationary construction equipment applications, such as drills, hydraulic power units, concrete pumps, and crushers.

FPT Industrial’s PowerPacks feature a single layout for Stage V and Tier 4 Final, making them the perfect solution for markets with different emission standards. The compact ATS pack, including the urea injection system and all required sensors and manifolds, eliminates the need for a dedicated exhaust system. Installation is easy thanks to rigorous testing of fluid dynamics, layout, and sensor positioning. A set of options such as alternators, starters, water and air preheating and different urea tank sizes provide further flexibility for customer installations.

Unveiled at Conexpo in Las Vegas in 2020, the F28 Hybrid demonstrates FPT Industrial’s commitment to providing zero-emission solutions for the construction equipment sector. The new hybrid powertrain features a diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel, combining high performance and low fuel consumption in an easy to install package. The result is the ideal solution for compact construction equipment and rental units, such as AWPs, telehandlers, pumps, welders, chippers, and trenchers.

The in-line four-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power of 75 hp, while the electric motor adds 27 hp of continuous power and 40 hp of peak power. The integration of the engine’s hybrid architecture is based on FPT Industrial’s proprietary control software, reinforcing the Brand’s role as a full systems integrator.

Made in partnership with Microvast, the FPT eBS 42 battery pack is an advanced energy storage solution for zero emissions construction equipment. Delivering best-in-class energy density for top performance, and featuring a high level of flexibility thanks to its multipack solution, this battery pack can be installed on a wide variety of construction equipment, from mini excavators to bigger machines.

“With the latest additions to our off-road construction equipment range, we are not just expanding our product portfolio,” says Fabio Rigon, vice president EMEA, FPT Industrial. “We are also putting ourselves in the best position to fulfill all our customers’ needs, delivering innovative, sustainable and easy-to-install solutions for both vehicle-based and stationary applications”