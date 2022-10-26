BAUMA: Doosan previews new electric mini-excavator

Doosan is showing the new DX20ZE two tonne electric mini-excavator on the company’s stand at Bauma. Due for full launch in 2023, the DX20ZE will be the first mass-produced electric excavator to be manufactured by Doosan.

The DX20ZE combines its safe, low noise, zero-emission design with the successful features and high performance of the equivalent diesel-powered Doosan mini-excavator for working in confined spaces.

Built to a width of just 950 mm, the new DX20ZE can pass through narrow passages and entrances/exits, making it ideal for working in confined space indoor applications such as demolition and basement construction.

With its compact dimensions, the DX20ZE is also an excellent solution for construction and rental companies operating in sensitive areas where low noise and/or night-time work is necessary. As well as indoor projects, these include city centre developments, night-time work and contracts in low noise areas such as hospitals, cemeteries, schools and so on.

The DX20ZE is driven by a powerful, in-house developed 20 kWh Lithium ion battery pack, with all of the electrical system and components on the machine optimised for work in harsh environments. A quick-charger system restores 80% of the battery power after only one hour of charging, whilst the on-board charger restores the maximum charge after six hours of charging.

“The DX20ZE is designed to meet a growing demand for electric machines,” said Albert Roh, product director, Doosan Infracore Europe. “The reasons are obvious: not only to meet customers’ preference to be environmentally friendly, but also a clear and dedicated business need for zero emission and low noise excavators for some specific applications. The electric solution solves many of the issues associated with these tasks.”