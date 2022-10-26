BAUMA: Hyundai launches new compact excavator range

Hyundai Construction Equipment has unveiled a new range of mini/midi excavators in the 1.7 to 5.5-tonne classes, at Bauma Munich this week (24-30 October).

The A Series mini excavators, powered by award-winning Stage V engines, will deliver lower emissions, increased hydraulic capabilities and improved operator comfort.

The introduction of these models will complete Hyundai’s range of 11 compact excavators, from the smallest 1.0-tonne HX10A micro, through to the versatile HX85A, which competes in the 9-10 tonne segment when equipped with a two-piece boom.

As part of the new range, the HX35A Z, the HX40A and the HX48A Z have been recognised as winners of the Red Dot Design Award, from Design Zentrum Nordhein Westfalen in Germany. Centered around the Tiger Eye lighting theme at the rear of the machines, the excavators have also been praised for their eco-friendly features and ease of operation. All Hyundai mini excavators benefit from an EU Stage V compliant diesel engine, reducing exhaust emissions and boosting fuel economy for the customer.

All models above the HX40A are equipped with a load-sensing hydraulic system with a variable displacement pump. This contributes to smoother operation and faster response to operator input. Load-independent movement of hydraulic functions provides easy multi-tasking and increased productivity.

The A-Series mini excavators have safety valves on main boom, dipper arm and dozer blade hydraulic cylinders, ensuring safe operation. They are also equipped with optional quick-coupler piping. An extendable undercarriage and dozer blade on the HX10A and HX19A models deliver increased stability for heavy digging and lifting, while optional angled blades are offered on models above the HX35A Z. A float function is now included in the blade hydraulics.

Long and short dipper arms are available, along with heavier counterweights on some models. A rearview camera is also an option on excavators over 4-tonnes operating weight.

The A-Series mini excavators are equipped with a large, comfortable operator’s cab, with air conditioning available on the HX35A Z and above. The cab comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a 5in digital LCD display. This can be used to programme auxiliary hydraulic flow settings for attachment use. Anti-theft protection is provided by a code that is set in the monitor.

The A-Series mini excavators have an auto safety lock to prevent unintended operation of the hydraulic levers. The engine can only be started when the safety lever is locked. A seatbelt alarm is also included, providing an audible alarm if the machine is started without the seatbelt being fastened.

The cab can be tilted on the HX35A Z and above, offering improved access for service and maintenance. A FOG guard is available as an option, along with a two-way auxiliary circuit and a four-way dozer blade. Customers can also opt for a refuelling pump on the HX40A and HX55A CR models, while all mini excavators can be equipped with an LED beacon. The machines benefit from Hyundai’s HiMate telematic system, for simple diagnostics and machine location data. Models above the HX40A have full telematic functionality, while smaller models, with mechanically-controlled engines, have a reduced data availability.

The engine cover of the larger models has been designed to open fully, with the material changed from plastic to metal, to add strength and allow easy repair. The main hydraulic valve on the HX35A Z and larger models has been relocated to the right-hand side of the machine, for easier access, while all engine filters can be accessed from ground level. Refuelling is made easier, with an easily located port on the left of the machine.

“The new A-Series mini excavators will allow us to further penetrate the market,” said Peter Sebold, Hyundai’s Product Manager for mini excavators, thereby increasing the brand awareness of HCE as a reputable supplier in the mini excavator sector. There is no doubt that the presentation of a complete new product line, with such a striking new design, will make a lasting impression on visitors to the Bauma fair from across the globe.”