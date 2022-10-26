BAUMA: Carraro unveils new modular transmission concept

Carraro has debuted its new modular transmission concept, THE (Transmission Hydrostatic Electric) at this week’s Bauma Munich. This range of new products has been developed to better meet the modern needs of our customers through a special feature where hydrostatic and electric applications can be switched.

The aim behind this concept is to give vehicle manufacturers a solution where they can fit out a vehicle with a hydrostatic or electric version, without having to make changes to the chassis or driveline layout.

THE transmissions are highly configurable and will be available in two versions, with synchronised 2-speed, and with powershift. Optional configurations of THE transmissions include an emergency brake and a 4WD disconnect system.

This highly versatile solution is particularly suitable for telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, compact and small wheel loaders, as well as wheeled excavators.