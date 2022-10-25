BAUMA: Sany and Danfoss showcase electric crawler crane collaboration

Danfoss technology is powering a new fully electric crawler crane for multinational heavy equipment manufacturing company Sany, which is now available via batch order for export to the European market. The market launch of the Sany SCE800TB-EV will help meet the increasing demand for zero-emission construction machines.

Sany is embracing new technology to introduce machines with greater efficiency and sustainability credentials. Its latest product is the Sany SCE800TB-EV, an 80-ton fully electric telescopic crawler crane. With a maximum lifting moment of 300 ton-meters and a maximum boom length of 47 meters, the crane offers high performance and reliability to efficiently complete all kinds of assisted-hoisting tasks.

The SANY SCE800TB-EV is the first volume model of crawler crane available on the market with a fully electric system featuring permanent magnetic synchronous motor technology. It includes a motor and inverter supplied by Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division and a Danfoss Power Solutions D1P hydraulic pump. The crane will cut carbon emissions, improve air quality, and reduce noise, making construction sites cleaner and safer for workers and local communities.

“We’ve been a strategic partner of SANY’s for several years, jointly developing a number of fully electric and hybrid machines such as a 25-ton truck crane,” said Chao Wang, head of Editron China at Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our experience in off-highway applications and the high efficiencies offered by our products are assisting Sany on its electrification evolution and helping the company’s products reach more parts of the world.”

Victor Yin, business development manager of Sany’s crane division, added:

“We have an excellent relationship with Danfoss, as it offers the rich experience and European service system that we require from our suppliers. The company’s experts also go above and beyond to meet our needs, such as by testing the hydraulic system of our new fully electric crawler crane before installation to ensure all the components function well together. Furthermore, the system test stage occurred in the middle of summer, with the outside temperature reaching nearly 40°C. Despite this scorching heat, the Danfoss team was always available to provide on-site support within less than a day’s notice. This is one example of the high level of customer service Danfoss offers, which is very much appreciated.”