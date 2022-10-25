BAUMA: Sennebogen unveils 50-tonne battery-powered crane

At Bauma in Munich this week (24-30 October) Sennebogen has launched its first ever battery-powered telescopic crawler crane – the 50-tonne 653 E Electro Battery.

The new vehicle combines the benefits of battery technology with the proven advantages of the telescopic crawler crane design, allowing for emission-free operation.

The machine joins two battery-powered material handlers already in Sennebogen’s material handling product portfolio. It was developed in collaboration with dealer Van den Heuvel for the Dutch crane rental and construction market, with coordinated battery technology and analog charging management.

The 653 Electro Battery, has a powerful 130 kW electric motor instead of the diesel engine, powered by a lithium-ion battery in the uppercarriage. The high-quality, liquid-cooled battery system, which is particularly durable and has already proven itself on- and off-road under the toughest conditions, has a capacity of 210 kWh and is connected to an intelligent battery management system (BMS).

Depending on the type of use, the crane operates in battery mode for up to 14 hours. For charging, the machine simply needs to be connected to a standardized 32 A CEE industrial socket, which is usually available on any construction site.

Thanks to the 22 kW on-board charger, there is no need to invest in additional charging stations. The integrated power electronics also ensure a particularly smooth motor start-up that is gentle on the mains power grid.

The 653 Electro Battery is not only free of fossil fuels such as diesel and engine oil, but also works noticeably more quietly and with less vibration than its diesel-powered counterparts. When generating energy from renewable energy sources, the battery-powered crane also saves more than 23 t CO2 per year in single-shift operation. In addition to the positive CO2 footprint, the machine also has a further significant advantage – it requires less service work, as maintenance procedures such as engine oil changes are completely eliminated.