BAUMA: Bobcat launches headed by new two-tonne electric excavator

A brand new launch for Bobcat at this week’s (24-30 October) Bauma Munich is the two-tonne all-electric E19e mini-excavator, based on the popular diesel powered E19, which has sold more than 10,000 worldwide.

The E19e boasts the same stability, lift capacity and breakout forces as its conventional counterpart, while its constant torque curve (a feature of electric motors) ensures dependable and powerful operations.

The E19e features a 3.5-hour battery capacity and with a super-fast charger, this means that the power can be topped up during work breaks, so the machine can be used all day for the majority of typical applications.

“The E19e electric mini-excavator combines a safe, nearly silent, zero-emission design with the E19’s market-leading features and performance, as well as its suitability for working in confined spaces,” says Miroslav Konas, mini-excavator product manager at Doosan Bobcat EMEA “As a result, it is the ideal machine for applications such as indoor and outdoor demolition, landscaping and infrastructure activities, and other tasks that necessitate night-time work or low noise levels.”

Further new launches

Bobcat also used Bauma to announce the expansion of its next-generation R-Series range of telehandlers with the launch of the new super-compact TL25.60 model. Ideal for construction, rental and general handling requirements, the TL25.60 is the eleventh R-Series rigid-frame telehandler to be introduced by the manufacturer and the smallest model added to the line-up so far.

Designed for simplicity of use, the TL25.60 offers excellent stability, optimum comfort and safe operations across a range of applications. Powered by a 75 HP Bobcat Stage V engine, the compact machine boasts a rated operating capacity of 2500 kg, a maximum lift height of 5.91 m, and a fully extended reach of 3.31 m.

Florian Hilbert, telescopics product manager EMEA, Bobcat, said: “Despite its super-compact format, the TL25.60’s cab is identical to that of Bobcat’s largest R-Series model, making it the most spacious compact telehandler on the market today.”

Furthermore, the OEM also unveiled its new S86 and T86, which are the most powerful compact loaders the company has ever built, with the highest-ever engine and hydraulic output Both machines use a tried-and-tested Bobcat Stage V-compliant 3.4-litre engine, which produces 78 kW (105 HP) of power.

“The S86 and T86 follow on from the very successful introduction of the smaller S66, T66, S76 and T76 loaders,” says John Chattaway, loaders product manager at Bobcat. “One of the most exciting new aspects of the S86 and T86 is that both machines offer a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs – another first. Their standard flow configuration provides 87 l/min for load-and-carry applications involving low hydraulic flow attachments. Those who require extra performance can select from two additional functions that make use of our new electronic displacement control (EDC) pump: a high-flow function that delivers 138 l/min and an industry-leading super-flow function, which increases the auxiliary flow to 159 l/min.”

Bobcat is also showcasing a diverse range of its other recently launched innovations and concepts at Bauma 2022, including the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader; the S76 skid-steer loader, equipped with quad tracks and an object-avoidance radar system; the E35 mini-excavator with intelligent controls; and a selection of transparent display concepts designed to maximize operator visibility.