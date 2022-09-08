VIDEO: Wacker Neuson presents third generation E-wheel loader

Wacker Neuson will unveil its third-generation e-wheel loader at this year’s Bauma. Visitors can see for themselves how easy it is to make the switch to the E-machine. The WL20e e-wheel loader has already been in series production since 2015 and will be presented at Bauma with a powerful lithium-ion battery.

In the future, customers will have the option of choosing between three battery variants so that running and charging times can be optimally tailored to work requirements. Another new feature: a cab that allows the machine to be used all year round – offering added efficiency and comfort.