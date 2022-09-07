JCB creates 150 new jobs with talent investment

JCB has created more than 150 new jobs for apprentices and graduates with an £8 million investment in its industry-leading early careers programme.

The new recruits started their jobs this week as JCB focuses on training the next generation of manufacturers, engineers, and business specialists.

“JCB’s future growth and success depends on recruiting and training new talent,” said JCB CEO, Graeme Macdonald. “JCB always plans for the long term and that is more important than ever as the business goes through a period of rapid growth. We are delighted to welcome our new apprentices and graduates as they embark on challenging and rewarding careers.”

Among the apprentices joining JCB this week are Fynn Churton, aged 18, of Upper Tean, near Cheadle, Staffs, and Freya Barkas, 21, of Uttoxeter. Fynn, who is starting a four-year Finance Apprenticeship at JCB’s World HQ in Rocester, said: “I wanted to do an apprenticeship simply because of the scale of JCB; it is a global business and there are so many opportunities available. I am quite an ambitious person, and it appears to me that if you put the work in, you can move higher and higher in your career.”

JCB Group HR director Max Jeffery added: “Competition for places on the JCB apprenticeship and graduate schemes is always fierce and this year we had more 2,000 applications. We set the bar very high when we recruit people and many JCB apprentices in recent years have gone on to win national awards, which is testament to the quality of the schemes we run. Our new intake of apprentices and graduates will play a fundamental role in shaping this business in the future.”