CrossControl to exhibit computing and display platform at Bauma

CrossControl is looking forward to displaying its current portfolio of computing solutions at next month’s Bauma, including its Vision Line iMX8 based display computers which offer industry leading performance for ARM-based systems.

With sizes from 7-12” the range can effectively be deployed as a modular display platform for OEMs that build equipment of different size and complexity. For example, for smaller machines the CCpilot V700 with its 7” display is often sufficient for visualising instrumentation, basic process control and data logging. For larger, more advanced, vehicles with extensive productivity and safety tools – process control, multiple cameras, guidance, anti-collision – the machine can be equipped with a V1200 that provides a 12” screen and the processing power to easily render multiple applications simultaneously.

For even more demanding applications, its Extreme Line offers Intel processors with performance of modern laptops, optically bonded PCAP touch screens in 9”-14.1”, with Windows or Linux. The series is designed to provide powerful x86 based computing for mobile automation solutions found in mining, forestry, and heavy construction.

Our open software platform means OEMs and system developers are free to choose the best implementation path themselves and are supported in developing the solution they need by working with, not against, the resources and skills they already have.

With vast software capabilities and state-of-the art hardware, CrossControl’s display computers provide a future ready platform for machine intelligence.

Bauma guests are invited to visit CrossControl at booth 407, Hall A2 for a hands on look at their display and computing product platform featuring live demonstrations. Visitors will see practical examples of standard features like instrumentation and diagnostics functionality with pleasing modern GUIs created with industry leading toolchains including Qt and Unity. And advanced features showcased on CrossControl’s iMX8 based ARM displays like multiple camera streams, object detection, and multiple displays driven by a single display ECU.