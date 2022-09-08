Nominations for Bauma Innovation Award 2022 revealed

A jury of experts handpicked by Bauma has selected fifteen innovations nominated for the award from 41 finalists out of an original 133 entries.

Messe München and VDMA, together with the construction trade associations HDB, ZDB and bbs, are awarding the prize for the thirteenth time. The competition was launched last year with the new categories of climate protection and digitalisation, and the categories of mechanical engineering, construction and research are back in the running.

All nominees will be presented on the eve of Bauma, on October 23, 2022, in the Max Joseph Hall in the Munich Residence, and the five innovations with the highest number of points will be awarded the prize.

The jury evaluates the entries based on criteria that are significant for the industry and its future. These include how practice-oriented a solution is or what economic potential it offers. Increasing digitalisation plays just as much a role as environmental protection aspects, sustainability, resource efficiency or the humanisation of the workplace.

The following entries have been nominated for the Bauma Innovation Award 2022:

Category 1 Climate protection

The Benninghoven REVOC System – Catalyst for asphalt mixing plants, BENNINGHOVEN – Branch of Wirtgen Mineral Technologies GmbH

Minus CO 2 -building materials – renewable, better, economical, carbonauten GmbH

Hydrogen-powered excavator, Liebherr France SAS

Category 2 Digitalisation

Haptic collision avoidance, Bosch Rexroth AG

One common digital language for construction sites, MiC 4.0 Machines in Construction

MESH Technology, Mesh AG

Category 3 Mechanical engineering

Ammann 3D Compactor eAPX 68/95, Ammann Verdichtung GmbH

Built Robotics Exosystem™, Built Robotics Inc.

Continuous advance, Herrenknecht AG

Category 4 Building

Process tracking system b.navigate, BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH

TSB – Transport System Bögl – rethinking local transport, Max Bögl

CPC – Carbon Pre-stressed Concrete, Holcim (Deutschland) GmbH

Category 5 Research

ROBETON, Individualised Production, RWTH Aachen University

Site Execution System, TU Dresden – Institute for Mechatronic Engineering

Deep Sea Sampling, Freiberg University of Mining and Technology Mechanical Engineering Institute

Press information of the nominees as well as their videos are available via the link www.bauma-innovationspreis.de