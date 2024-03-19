Power and efficiency in a big package is promised with Komatsu’s new HB365LC-3 hybrid excavator designed to reduce fuel consumption while driving performance. When swinging, all available hydraulic power is sent to the boom, arm and bucket for improved cycle time and increased production.
VIDEO: Komatsu’s new hybrid excavator in action
By Saul Wordsworth
