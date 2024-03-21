Kubota launches RT and KTH ranges in the UK 

Following the success of Kubota’s RT wheel loader and KTH telehandler in Europe, the models are now being offered to customers in the UK. Expected to be delivered from Q2 this year, the ranges will expand Kubota’s offering for construction, agriculture and groundcare applications.

The RT is available in 10 diesel variants and two battery-powered versions. Tipping loads range from 550kg up to 1,600kg and depending on the model, lift heights vary from 2.17m up to 2.96m with operating weights from 1,100kg up to 2,900kg. Operators can choose cab or canopy options, some of which are available with ROPS and FOPS protection.

Alongside this, the KTH4815-2 compact telehandler has been launched in the UK. The unit is 1.6m wide and under 2m tall, ideal for areas with restricted height access. The numbers after KTH stand for a lift height of 4.8m, maximum lift capacity of 1.5-tonnes and -2 denotes the EU Stage V emissions compliant Kubota D1803 three-cylinder engine, which has a peak output of 50hp/37kW.

The RT range also features Kubota’s EU Stage V compliant engines with power output from 15 to 36kW. At the upper end, the two most powerful variants have a DPF/DOC emissions control module with a 6,000-hour service interval.

As standard the telehandler comes with a load-moment sensor with forward over-turn protection meeting EN15000 certification. This function has an eight second override button so the operator can move the load back to a safe handling distance.

Hydraulic performance is up to 81 liters/min, with 51 liters using an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments on the handler’s Eurohitch headstock. Inside, the hydraulically locking headstock is controlled using a proportional joystick which features adjustable flow rate and memory function.

KTH comes in four specifications, two canopy variants and two with fully glazed cabs and two-piece doors. The entry-level model doesn’t include a 170kg rear counterweight and features narrow tyres. Wider skid steer tires are available and the top spec has three steering modes. As well as standard four-wheel drive, the telehandler can be set to two-wheel drive or crab steering.

RT has a hydrostatic drive using heavy duty Poclain wheel motors for the smallest four models, then the Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission is used from the RT210-2 upwards. The entry-level model boasts compact measurements at 920mm wide and the widest model is just 1.4m wide. Height can reach up to 2.34m or below 2m if the folding canopy is specified.

The RT105T-2 has a telescopic boom which makes it more flexible for different applications. On the road the RT can travel up to 30kph depending on the model and two speed settings come as standard to limit the vehicle to 7kph, or 25kph. Again, proportional control is offered through the joystick and up to two auxiliary hydraulic circuits are available. Flow rates range from 28 to 51 liters/min and boom float is standard as well as a Eurohitch headstock.

Both the RT and KTH ranges have service intervals of 500 hours and come with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty.