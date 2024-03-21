Danfoss Power Solutions launches integrated, expanded cartridge valve portfolio

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its newly combined Integrated Circuit Solutions product portfolio. Consisting of cartridge valves and hydraulic integrated circuits from multiple legacy brands, the Danfoss ICS portfolio is now a market-leading offering in terms of size and variety of options.

“Our significantly expanded product portfolio is one of the most complete lines on the market. With more than 5 million valves and 600,000 hydraulic integrated circuits produced annually, Danfoss is now solidly within the top three global suppliers,” says Derek Bailey, vice president, Integrated Circuit Solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The Danfoss cartridge valve portfolio features more than 500 base valve models, including advanced motion control valves and proportional valves, and a wide range of solenoid, check, flow, pressure, directional, sequence, and shuttle valves. Logic elements, coils, and electronics round out the offering. Known for high quality and reliability, the valves are used in a variety of machine applications, including construction, material handling, agriculture, and more. Danfoss valves and HICs are manufactured in Easley, South Carolina, U.S.; Haiyan, China; Warwick, U.K.; Reggio Emilia, Italy; and Reynosa, Mexico.

“It has been a monumental task to bring together our legacy catalogs, but we’ll now go to market as one integrated business with tremendous synergies: a seamless product portfolio, simple pricing, and a single global sales and technical support team,” Bailey continues. “We believe this approach will bring many benefits to our customers, including reduced complexity, better service, and unsurpassed application expertise. We can supply these products as single components or as part of a complete system solution.”

To align with the new portfolio, the component library within Danfoss’ EasyManifold design software has been updated. EasyManifold allows users to design custom hydraulic integrated circuits to meet their specific application requirements. Using a drag-and-drop interface, customers can effortlessly create a hydraulic circuit schematic from a digital library of cartridge valves. Users can also automatically design small to medium-sized HICs and, with the click of a button, generate a 2D drawing and 3D model. In less than an hour, users can take projects from a concept to a design ready for manufacturing.

To learn more about the new cartridge valve and hydraulic integrated circuit portfolio, visit the Danfoss cartridge valves webpage.