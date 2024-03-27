New Holland Construction launches three new compact wheel loaders

The New Holland Construction compact wheel loader (CWL) portfolio is growing. Three new, advanced C series models – the W60C, W70C and W80C LR – lead the 2024 expansion of the CWL lineup. These models have been engineered to elevate efficiency, productivity and comfort for operators and owners, regardless of the job site or task.
Next-generation
The W60C shares the same robust frame as the W50C but with enhanced horsepower to elevate output. Notable upgrades to horsepower and the Z-Bar boom design tailor the W60C for applications such as landscaping, material handling, snow removal and more.
Customers can expect the W70C to tackle the same jobs as the W60C but with more horsepower, speed and performance. With a lighter operating weight of 12,000 pounds and 74 horsepower, this model is ideal for a wide range of tasks and a variety of markets, including light construction, landscaping, contracting and municipalities.
Designed for the agricultural market, the W80C LR model is a high-speed option that employs a lift capacity of 10,600 pounds and an operating weight of 13,000 pounds. The W80C LR is optimized for tasks like loading feed into total mixed ration mixers or stacking bales in barns.
“The development of these advanced CWL models was driven by our goal to enhance the operator and owner experience and the need to put more options with more versatility in their hands,” states Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “What’s also evident with the three new models is how they provide exceptional stability, enabling operators to handle larger loads with ease, manoeuvre confidently in challenging conditions and enjoy smoother travel, even on rough terrain.”
Elevating the operator experience
Operator comfort, safety and experience are paramount to maintaining productivity. The W60C, W70C and W80C LR offer new features geared toward improved comfort and ease of operation. Updates like a new spacious ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with advanced climate control options and a fully sealed, pressurized cab to minimize noise and keep out dust help create a conducive work environment for the operator.
Technology advancements are another area where owners and operators will see significant changes as they relate to the operating experience and efficiency of these CWLs. New Holland FleetForce Telematics comes as a factory-fit addition on all the new models with a free five-year subscription. This allows fleet owners to make better use of their machine data and gain valuable insights into machine performance, fuel efficiency and ROI. FleetForce Telematics also helps owners make positive changes to their fleet management and how their crews work, as well as enhances the complete value of the equipment in the long term.