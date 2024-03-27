AUSA to showcase electric range at next month’s Intermat

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, will be at the Intermat trade show, one of the world’s leading events dedicated to construction machinery. The event will take place on 24-27 April in Paris, where the brand will showcase a selection of its portfolio, including its range of zero-emission vehicles.

AUSA will have a 360 square metre space, where it will be exhibiting a selection of dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and compact telehandlers, all focused on the following: sustainability, efficiency and customer profitability. In this space, AUSA will be putting the spotlight on its electric range of dumpers and telescopic handlers, and the ease with which they can be recharged in almost any location.

The brand’s aim is to continue consolidating its commitment to the decarbonisation of the industrial sector and lead the energy transition of the most compact all-terrain vehicles, a niche in which it stands out as the manufacturer with the largest number of electric dumpers on the market.

The brand will also highlight the connectivity of its products through AUSAnow, its fleet manager. This software, available for all of its products, allows rental companies and users to have total control of their AUSA vehicles, enabling them to view and create their own personalised charts, to obtain in-depth information about the operation of their machines and make decisions that are based on detailed information. It also enables bidirectional connectivity between user and machine, thus preventing incidents and reducing downtime.

The manufacturer will be located in hall 5B.