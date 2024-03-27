Develon completes super long reach excavator range

Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, now offers a range of four different Stage V Super Long Reach excavators from 24.6 to 52.2 tonne, comprising the DX225LC-7 SLR, DX300LC-7 SLR and DX530LC-7 Semi-SLR and SLR models. These machines are ideally suited for jobs such as excavating lakes, cleaning settling banks, drainage work, digging in sand and gravel pits, slope forming and other long reach applications.

To carry out this work, the DX225LC-7 SLR features 8.5 m boom and 6.2 m arm components, with a maximum digging reach of 15.37 m, a maximum digging depth of 11.66 m and a maximum digging height of 13.05 m. The bucket digging force is 10.0 tonne and the arm digging force is 6.0 tonne.

Moving up the range, the DX300LC-7 SLR provides a maximum digging reach of 17.51 m, a maximum digging depth of 13.78 m and a maximum digging height of 14.20 m. This excavator has 10.0 m boom and 7.0 m arm components. The bucket digging force is 10.0 tonne and the arm digging force is 7.1 tonne.

Completing the range, the DX530LC-7 Semi-SLR/SLR feature 9.0/11.0 m boom and 6.0/8.0 m arm components, respectively. The DX530LC-7 Semi-SLR excavator provides a maximum digging reach of 16.06 m, a maximum digging depth of 11.80 m and a maximum digging height of 12.80 m. The bucket digging force is 19.2 tonne and the arm digging force is 13.8 tonne. The DX530LC-7 SLR excavator provides a maximum digging reach of 19.62 m, a maximum digging depth of 15.13 m and a maximum digging height of 14.44 m. The bucket digging force is 14.3 tonne and the arm digging force is 11.9 tonne.

The DX225LC-7 SLR and DX300LC-7 SLR are powered by the well-proven 6-cylinder, turbocharged DL06V and DL08V water-cooled Stage V diesel engines, providing high power outputs of 129 kW (174 HP) and 202 kW (271 HP) at 1800 RPM, respectively. The DX530LC-7 Semi-SLR and SLR models are powered by the Scania DC13 engine, with an output of 294 kW (394 HP) at 1800 RPM. As a result, all Develon Super Long Reach Excavators combine their super long reach capability with unmatched high performance, operating features, fuel efficiency, reliability and durability.

All models are factory-installed with the Develon Fleet Management state-of-the-art, wireless fleet and asset management system. Designed to meet increasing demand for fleet monitoring, machine-to-machine communication, machine intelligence and remote equipment monitoring, the Develon Fleet Management system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.