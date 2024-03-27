JCB launches biggest X Series crawler excavator with 370X

JCB has expanded its popular X Series range of tracked excavators with the unveiling of the biggest and most powerful model yet – the new 370X. The heavy-duty earthmover will bring its industry leading levels of productivity, durability, and reliability to the 35-40 tonne sector.

The machine was designed from the ground up with proven X-Series DNA built in, has an ability to move 4.5 tonnes more material per litre of fuel than competitive models, offers a stage V/T4F 240kW (322hp) diesel engine delivering 14% more power, and within the cab boasts a new JCB UX user interface, with 10in colour touchscreen display and controls.

ABOVE: the new 370X was designed from the ground up with X-Series DNA built in

“With more power, increased strength and durability, reduced fuel consumption and lower ownership costs, the JCB 370X is a major step forward for customers in the 35-40 tonne class,” said Paul Swallow, business head, excavators. “With fantastic operator comfort and control, the 370X delivers a heavy-duty excavator solution for markets around the world.”

Exceptional performance

The JCB 370X is powered by the latest Cummins L9 diesel engine, which is certified as EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 Final compliant. This 8.9-litre, six-cylinder, engine boasts a 14% power increase over the outgoing JS370, with 240kW (322hp) available at just 1,700rpm. The engine delivers this maximum power within a reduced operating rev range, to increase fuel economy and reduce overall noise levels. A Tier 2 common-rail engine is available for non-legislative territories.

The latest generation Kawasaki tandem hydraulic pump operates with an increased 350 bar pressure, rising to 380 bar during power boost cycles. Combined with a latest generation valve block and hydraulically-operated cooling fan with reversing function, this contributes to class-leading efficiency. The 370X is capable of moving up to 4.5-tonnes more material per litre of fuel and up to 86 tonnes per hour more than competitors in testing.

ABOVE: the 370X is powered by the latest Cummins L9 diesel engine, which is certified as EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 Final compliant

All major structures and components have been designed with additional performance and productivity in mind. A heavier counterweight contributes to added stability, while larger structures cope with the additional forces. Increased service pipework diameters and raised hydraulic pressures result in more power at the dig end, which has been redesigned with cast boom foot and hydraulic ram pivot points for additional strength and longevity.

The 370X is supplied with a 6.45m monoboom, with a choice of 2.63m, 3.23m and 4.03m dippers. Optional heavy-duty dippers have additional crush bars and reinforcement to cope with arduous applications. Bucket pin diameter has been increased and the machine can be fitted with a new JCB dual pin quickhitch, to pick up 90mm or 100mm attachments.

ABOVE:the 370X’s latest generation Kawasaki tandem hydraulic pump operates with an increased 350 bar pressure, rising to 380 bar during power boost cycles

There are also new 2.1m3 XHD and 2.43m3 XHD buckets available, plus JCB will offer a new HM330T hydraulic breaker specifically for the 370X.

As with all X-Series machines, the 370X benefits from the JCB Command Plus ROPS cab. As well as being one of the largest excavator cabs on the market, with 2.86m3 of volume, the Command Plus cab benefits from a heated air suspension seat and a reduced 69dB in-cab noise level.

The cab is further improved with a new 10” touchscreen monitor with a new user interface called JCB UX, while the switch panel incorporates more customisable hot keys, allowing further personalisation for the operator. Climate control, a radio with DAB option, keyless start and twin cameras for added visibility are all standard equipment.

TCO

ABOVE:The machine boasts three work modes to optimise digging, lifting or economy

The 370X delivers real-time monitoring of all fluid levels on the in-cab display The machine also benefits from extended service intervals, with hydraulic intervals doubled to 2,000 hours. Engine coolant service in now required at 3,000 hours, while the air filter element intervals are extended up to 2,000 hours. The machine boasts three work modes to optimise digging, lifting or economy. Auto-stop and Auto-Idle engine functions are also standard, to reduce fuel consumption during idling, further boosting TCO.

The 370X is available with a range of options, to tailor the machine to an individual customer’s requirements. These include auxiliary hydraulic circuits with up to 15 attachment settings and a premium heated and cooled operator’s seat. LED lights are now standard, with options available to increase to up to 14 LED work lights.

ABOVE:the 370X benefits from extended service intervals, with hydraulic intervals doubled to 2,000 hours

The machine can also be offered with the JCB 2D and 3D-ready INTELLIGRADE system, providing machine control solutions to enhance productivity, accuracy and safety. A bird’s eye 360° camera system, integrated within the 10” display, can also be offered, along with high visibility, all-round handrails.

The 370X follows the styling and design first seen on smaller X-Series JCB excavators, with robust double-skinned steel service doors and tube-in-tube bolt-on handrails.