CNH brands recognised with iF Design Awards

CNH brands Case IH and Steyr have each won a prestigious iF Design Award. Since their inception back in 1953, these prestigious annual awards have been renowned as a global symbol of excellence in design.

The Quadtrac 715, the highest horsepower machine Case IH has ever built, was recognised alongside the Steyr Plus Tractor, which offers all-round versatility for today’s mixed and livestock farms. Both vehicles blend innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality, making customers more productive while raising the profile of the design community.

“We are honoured to be recognized with these iF Design Awards. On behalf of the whole CNH Design Team, I am delighted our work to bring together style and customer inspired innovation has caught the eye of judges,” said David Wilkie, head of design at CNH

The winning machines

The Case IH Quadtrac 715 is designed with four large rubber tracks and articulated steering. This allows efficient cultivation and sowing during short weather windows regardless of field conditions. This innovative machine minimizes soil impact to assist plant growth while maximizing productivity and reducing fuel consumption.

The Steyr Plus Tractor emphasizes contemporary design, strength, power, and technology, including striking new hood styling with integrated road and work lights. The new design is aimed at providing a sharp and crisp aesthetic. Its improved functionality utilizes advanced technology such as telematics and automated steering to enhance the operator’s experience and increase productivity.

Each award recognizes the hard work and dedication of the CNH Design Team, who are creating machines that fuse customer-inspired style and function with product quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability.