Volvo CE expands demolition excavator range

Volvo Construction Equipment has expanded its range of straight boom demolition excavators. The addition of a straight boom on the 50-ton EC500 along with a host of other performance improvements make for an optimised demolition machine.

Designed principally for demolition duties, the new EC500 straight boom excavator gives operators a 30% increase in pin height over the standard boom.

The 25.5-foot straight boom fitted to the EC500 is also equipped with heavy-duty features to withstand the beating it may take on jobsites. The machine includes a powerful but fuel-efficient engine, a demolition-specific cab, and enhanced safety features like an optional remote control that allows the operator to control it from a safe distance.

“The EC500 Straight Boom gives customers a new 50-ton option for larger jobs and complements our three high-reach models as well as our 14-ton to 95-ton standard excavators with demolition-specific guarding and hydraulic options,” said Tony den Hoed, director of demolition strategic accounts for Volvo CE.

The machine is now available for order in North America and made it debut last week at Demolition San Antonio.

The EC500 Straight Boom is based upon the proven standard model introduced at ConExpo 2023 but is custom-built for demolition. In addition to the straight boom and purpose-built arm, the EC500 Straight Boom has a 6,610-pound heavier counterweight for added stability. For convenience when moving from site to site, the counterweight can be easily removed using a hydraulic removal feature.

To stand up to the rigors of demolition, the machine is reinforced with boom/bucket cylinder protection, full track guards, heavy-duty belly covers and heavy-duty side doors.

Standard features include a larger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements. In an industry first, the case drain line is plumbed directly to its tank, returning oil directly back to the tank (not to a case drain circuit) and reducing back pressure on the rotation circuit.

Other standards include quick-fit hydraulic connections and a dust suppression system that can pump eight gallons per minute through four nozzles.

The updated cab includes a robust rollover protection system, frame-mounted falling object guards that can be swung out to clean the front window, and front and top windows with half-inch thick, high impact-resistant single-piece glass.