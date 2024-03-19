MTA opens new research centre in Turin

MTA, a multinational operating in electrical and electronic markets, has announced the opening of a new R&D centre in the Mirafiori neighborhood of Turin, a district which hosts an automotive excellence hub where major global component suppliers have already settled.

MTA’s choice fell on the Piedmonts’ city that boasts the presence of the Politecnico, one of the most prestigious international universities for the education of engineers, and a deep culture in the automotive field.

The new R&D centre of MTA, already operational, will employ at full capacity about 25 engineers dedicated to the development of electrical and electronic components, with a particular focus on products like OBCs (On Board Chargers) and DC/DC converters for electric and hybrid vehicles, such as cars, trucks and heavy-duty vehicles. The new centre will also host a laboratory with bench tests and state-of-the art instrumentation to allow independent testing of the power electronics components developed here.

“The opening of the Research & Development Centre in Turin, which complements the various R&D centres we already have in many regions globally, is a further demonstration of the essence of our company, which is constantly projected towards technological innovation,” said Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA. “We also count, as already happens with the Politecnico of Milan, to establish a profitable exchange of know-how with the Politecnico of Turin, an excellence for the automotive world. The centre will therefore enable us to support vehicle manufacturers even better, with an increasingly articulated and technologically advanced offer for the needs of the new mobility.”