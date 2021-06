Precision meets toughness with Bobcat’s new R-series telehandlers, providing a choice of 12 models each with Stage V engines. Each offers a balanced combination of a dependable robustness for maximum uptime with precise controls, comfort and smooth operation for tackling any job.

This is the latest phase in Bobcat’s ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, user-friendly technologies and services that reshape how work gets done.