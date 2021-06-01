Liebherr reveals advanced 305 tonne mining truck

Designed and adapted from years of experience in mining truck development, Liebherr has unveiled its new theT 274 mining truck. Weighing in at 305 tonnes, the vehicle provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption, and a low cost by weight.

This new truck follows the same base design as the T 284, benefitting from its decades of field experience. Operators and technicians can expect to experience first-class comfort and safety while driving and servicing this truck. A wide range of options are available, not only providing maximum productivity even in the harshest conditions, but also catering to the evolving requirements of customers and mine sites.