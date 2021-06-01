Liebherr reveals advanced 305 tonne mining truck

Designed and adapted from years of experience in mining truck development, Liebherr has unveiled its new theT 274 mining truck. Weighing in at 305 tonnes, the vehicle provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption, and a low cost by weight.
This new truck follows the same base design as the T 284, benefitting from its decades of field experience. Operators and technicians can expect to experience first-class comfort and safety while driving and servicing this truck. A wide range of options are available, not only providing maximum productivity even in the harshest conditions, but also catering to the evolving requirements of customers and mine sites.
The Liebherr T 274 is powered by the most powerful engine in its class at 3,650 hp, and the efficient Liebherr Litronic Plus AC Drive system. With the advanced hydraulic design and fast cycle times, the T 274 moves more material in less time. This new addition to Liebherr’s mining product range offers a truck with the largest payload capacity in its class, moving more tonnes each hauling cycle.
Speed on grade is a major contributor to fast cycle times. The Liebherr Litronic Plus AC Drive System improves cycle time efficiency by providing continuous uphill speed, differing from traditional mechanical drive trucks that require shifting of gears. Designed with safety in mind, the T 274 is equipped with 4,500 kW / 6,035 HP dynamic braking power to operate efficiently on downhill hauls.
Pairing the Liebherr T 274 with the Liebherr R 9800 hydraulic excavator provides the customer with a highly versatile and productive fleet. The fast swing times of the R 9800 will load the T 274 with four bucket passes ensuring quick loading times that lead to high production rates of both the truck and excavator. The T 274 is also compatible with the brand new R 9600, the successor to the thoroughly proven and iconic R 996B.
The T 274 is based on the proven design of the Liebherr T 284, which has gained more than 20 million operating hours in the field. The frame and components are shared between both the T 284 and the T 274. Liebherr’s solid reputation as a reliable Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) stems from consistent development and production of high-quality mining components, products, and services. The T 274’s mining-optimised components are developed, manufactured, and controlled by Liebherr following our vertical integration model to ensure top performance and reliability for the entire machine.
Liebherr is committed to designing mining trucks that operators want to drive. The ergonomic design of the T 274 cab creates a safe, comfortable, and productive environment for operators. The cab provides maximum visibility utilising tinted safety glass windows, and is certified for roll-over and falling-object protection. The integrated HVAC system provides comfort in all extreme temperatures.
All Liebherr trucks offer at least two safety exit routes from the cab to the ground. Liebherr mining trucks are equipped with ladders and platforms that allow easy engine access. The ground level maintenance areas provide safe and efficient service access.
The T 274 is equipped with double A-arm suspension, which keeps optimal ground contact of the tyre within the whole suspension stroke, reducing the tread and wear with optimised camber and toe angle. These properties of the front suspension system deliver superior comfort, safety, and handling for the T 274 operators improving the ride quality and reducing overall body vibration exposure.
Liebherr offers an array of specific solutions for customers working in extreme environments. These packages guarantee that the T 274 will be fit for any working conditions. Specific solutions have been created to protect the components and help customers operate machinery in temperatures as low as 40°C/F. Liebherr also offer a solution to enable the trucks to be operated at altitudes between 3,500 and 5,000 m / 11,500 and 16,500 ft above the sea level, and a sound attenuation package to reduce truck noise emissions drastically. This ultra-quiet option gives customers the flexibility to run operations day or night, without disturbing nearby residential areas.
The Liebherr Trolley Assist System is available as an option on the T 274. This solution is an effective first step on the road to zero emission mine sites of the future. Utilising an overhead pantograph to connect the electric-drive system to the electrical network, the Trolley Assist System can either increase truck fleet productivity, or reduce the fleet size while maintaining yearly production, when compared with standard trucks. The main advantage is the significant reduction of diesel fuel consumption and truck fleet CO₂ emissions. Liebherr delivers proven field experience with 38 T 284 units fitted with the Trolley Assist System already in operation on two different sites