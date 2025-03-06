Danfoss to showcase system solutions for construction and mining machinery at Bauma

Danfoss Power Solutions will exhibit products and solutions that pave the way to more sustainable construction at Bauma.

At its booth, Danfoss will highlight its capabilities in hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy, and software, emphasizing the company’s innovation and application know-how.

The Danfoss booth will feature more than 60 of the company’s products, organized by the subsystems common to construction and mining machinery: propel, steering, work function, and controls.

Additional stations will be dedicated to electrification and eHydraulics as well as Danfoss’ PLUS+1 Platform. The company will demonstrate how its scalable, modular solutions can be tailored to specific customer requirements and seamlessly integrated into a wide range of applications and machine sizes.

Danfoss will launch several new products during the event, including the X1P family of open-circuit piston pumps built on the all-new X1 platform, additions to the Thorx line of cam lobe motors, and a thermoplastic hose for material handling applications. In addition, key solutions and recently launched products will be showcased throughout the booth, including the Digital Displacement pump and controller, the Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO, electrohydraulic steering subsystem solutions, and an industrial cam lobe motor for large stationary machinery.

eHydraulics, or electrified hydraulics, and electrification will be particular focus areas. Ondřej Aulich, a subsystem engineer with the company’s Controls division, will present during the bauma Forum on the impact of electrification on work hydraulics. His lecture on Monday 7 April , at 10 am in Hall B0 will cover the technological advancements required to improve efficiency while maintaining high functionality and reliability in electrified mobile machines.

Markus Plassmann, head of growth and sales operations with the Editron division, will join Carraro’s Enrico Tracanzan, Group R&D Director, for a presentation on the companies’ two-speed driveline solution. Their lecture on Wednesday 9 April at 3:30 pm in Hall B0 will detail how the solution enables OEMs to switch between hydrostatic and electric propel systems without chassis modifications, streamlining vehicle design. The electric propel system will be on display in the Danfoss booth, along with the Danfoss eHydraulic Power Module, highlighting the advantages of packaged solutions.

“The theme of our booth is ‘Set your vision in motion. From idea to reality.’ This reflects our aspiration to help our customers solve their greatest machine challenges and achieve their vision,” says Steen Rohleder, vice president, EMEA sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Danfoss has the technologies and the know-how to transform construction machinery. Our solutions improve productivity and precision, enhance safety, increase efficiency, and reduce or eliminate emissions, paving the way to more sustainable construction. We look forward to sharing these solutions with visitors at our booth.”