Bosch Rexroth expands electrical portfolio for mobile machines

Bosch Rexroth is expanding its eLION electrification range to include off-highway machines with 96-volt electrical architectures.

The corresponding portfolio of inverters and motors, including the new EML1 series, is designed for compact and powerful construction machines.

The eLION Power&Motion Control software platform, which is standardized among all voltage classes, creates numerous synergy effects across the entire model range.

In the high-voltage range, the newly developed EMP1 motors with up to 50 % higher power density save valuable installation space and enable productivity increases on construction sites and fields as well as in forestry, logistics and municipal applications.

Electrification in the off-highway market is progressing across all machine sizes. Many manufacturers are starting the transformation with compact 96-volt machines. With the additional portfolio for this voltage class, Bosch Rexroth is creating the basis for efficient electrification of the entire machine fleet through standardized interfaces, various off-highway vehicle functions and concepts for functional safety.

The 96-volt portfolio for compact and powerful off-highway machines such as wheel loaders or telehandlers also includes the new EML1 permanent magnet motor series. With four lengths and variants for direct connection to pumps or gearboxes, this opens a wide range of applications.

There are also three compact, water-cooled inverters from the EDL1 series in the power range from 25 to 45 kW nominal power with CAN J1939 communication, UDS diagnostic protocol and fully integrated functional safety based on ISO13849. The combination of EML1 motors and EDL1 inverters enables a peak power output of 80 kW.

The eLION Power&Motion Control software platform reduces the complexity of electrification, optimizes machine performance and achieves an operating feel comparable to conventional drives. This is achieved through three software modules: Power Control (PCL) for HV Coordination and Communication, as well as Electrical Safety and Power Management.

In addition, the software modules eDA eLION and eOC eLION ensure an application-optimized driving function and highly efficient work functions with low-noise hydraulic operation. The market launch is planned for the end of 2025, with initial pilot projects already underway.