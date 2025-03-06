Bobcat to showcase mini excavators at Bauma

Bauma will host the world premiere of Bobcat’s new, groundbreaking 1-2 t mini excavators and the latest upgrade of the E88 mini excavator.

Bobcat will also demonstrate how it is bringing its technologies to the jobsite of the future. From the RogueX and RogueX2 autonomous loader concepts, the TL25.60e electric telehandler concept and electric machines such as the T7X and S7X compact loaders and the E10e and E19e electric mini excavators, visitors can see how the developments are moving ‘from concepts to customers’.

“The new 1-2 t mini excavator models build on the successes of the previous generation of machines with well over 34,000 units already retailed. After 3 years of development, the new models, featuring over 500 new components, will be available in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets later this year. A team of more than 50 engineers and designers have worked on the new designs, with over 80 customer visits to collect the scope, with ride and drive sessions with operators to validate prototypes, forming part of over 20,000 hours of testing and validation work,” says Robert Husar, product line director for Bobcat in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new generation of 1-2 t mini excavators includes the E16, E17z, E19 and E20z models. The line-up offers new levels of performance and features, a fresh look and is designed to meet the specific needs of EMEA customers. Moreover, the new generation comes with many new advanced features, so far only available on larger excavators.

At the heart of the new 1-2 t mini excavators lies a cutting-edge powertrain, featuring a robust, upgraded engine seamlessly integrated with a new, high-performance load-sensing pump bundled with a closed centre, flow sharing hydraulic system.

“The brand-new hydraulic system allows operators to smoothly operate multiple functions simultaneously,” says Husar. “Even when operating attachments that demand substantial hydraulic power, such as a flail mower, operators can now seamlessly perform multiple functions simultaneously. This includes driving, slewing and lifting with smooth precision.”

“Complementing the changes at the smaller end of our mini excavator range, we will be showing a new enhanced version of our top-of-the-range E88 9 t mini excavator, offering enhanced operator comfort, an improved fit and finish, additional standard features and the availability of multiple predefined configurations,” adds Husar.

The increased level of operator comfort results from the use of the Fritzmeier cab also utilized on Bobcat’s popular E60, 6 t mini excavator model. This cab offers improved window and windscreen opening and closing, reduced noise and vibrations, as well as additional standard features and options. These include Direct to Tank and an intermittent wiper – standard in all configurations; a rear-view camera – optional for machines with a 7-inch display; and a new Radio FM/AM/DAB/Phone Ready function – included in some specifications as standard.

Also at Bauma, Bobcat will present innovative concepts like the RogueX2, an autonomous compact loader, and the S7X, an all-electric skid-steer loader. Both the RogueX2 and S7X remain in the research and development phase.