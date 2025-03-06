Yanmar to unveil multi-energy powertrain solutions at Bauma

Located at stand A4.425, Yanmar is set to unveil a range of engine technologies at Bauma, including hydrogen concepts and the company’s latest e-powertrain package.

“Our slogan, Energy diversity, Your Solution Partner, underlines how Yanmar can help OEMs by providing innovative, tailored solutions for the ever-changing challenges in the off-road industry,” says Mr Tomohisa Tao, president, Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd. “Thanks to the compatibility with HVO, we can now offer multi-fuel combustion technology in addition to our well-established products and solutions for engines using other existing fuel types. Furthermore, we will showcase innovative solutions for the electrification field. At Bauma 2025 Yanmar will demonstrate our ability to offer the best solutions for all customers.”

Yanmar is growing its multi-fuel combustion technology with the development of an off-road hydrogen engine and two initial concepts will be unveiled for the first time at Bauma.

Currently, electric solutions are the norm for zero-emission powertrains for off-road equipment. However, due to basic challenges such as energy density and limited charging infrastructure, Yanmar believes that a variety of zero-carbon technologies offer a greater chance of achieving carbon reductions in the future.

Hydrogen engines can share the same engine footprint as diesel, the 4TN101 Hydrogen specification, which is based on the latest diesel engine 4TN101 (displacement: 3.8 litres) has been converted to a hydrogen specification, demonstrating that it is possible to hydrogenise fuel while maintaining a high level of engine design commonality.

Yanmar already has a strong track record in hydrogen solutions, including the marine market hydrogen fuel cell commercialization in August 2023, and is well on its way to developing the technology to operate hydrogen combustion engines safely and reliably in the off-road sector.

At Bauma there will also be an actual e-powertrain integrated into a mock-up wheel loader, showcasing Yanmar’s comprehensive solution that supports all our customers’ electrification strategies.