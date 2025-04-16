Komatsu breaks ground on new mining facility in Arizona

Following an $80 million investment, Komatsu has celebrated the breaking ground of its new facility in Mesa, Arizona, tripling Komatsu’s current operational footprint in the city.

Scheduled for completion in the summer of 2026, the new facility, strategically located near the airport in southeast Mesa, will span approximately 215,000 square feet – an increase from the current 75,000 square foot facility.

“As the copper industry continues to grow, Arizona is at the heart of that momentum,” says Tom Suess, vice president of Komatsu North America Mining Stores. “Expanding our presence in the Mesa area positions us to support our customers and partners in a region that’s leading the way in critical mineral production.”

Komatsu leadership celebrated the groundbreaking alongside several of the company’s mining customers, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Mesa.

“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of Komatsu’s new facility in Mesa,” says Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona is the No. 1 exporting state in the country for mineral ores, with continued growth and opportunities on the horizon.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Komatsu’s new facility to Mesa,” adds Mesa Mayor, Mark Freeman. “Mesa’s strategic investments in infrastructure and world-class amenities make us a premier destination for businesses such as Komatsu to thrive and grow with our community.”