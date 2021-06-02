Würth Elektronik unveils REDline Power Box Hybrid

Würth Elektronik ICS has been developing system solutions for power distribution, signal transmission, and control of functions in mobile machines and commercial vehicles for over 20 years.

With the REDline Power Boxes product family the company now offers a platform concept with compact, customer-specific adaptable power distribution solutions in standard housings that meet a wide range of different requirements. The platform consist of five boxes. One of them is REDline Power Box Hybrid.

The REDline Power Box Hybrid integrates PCB technology and copper busbars for high currents. It makes it possible to connect and fuse the main power lines in the vehicle and to directly switch and fuse consumers close to the battery. With different copper bars, individual stop and battery connection variants can be realised.

Two MEGA and two MIDI fuse slots are provided as standard, and the power-supply slot can also be used optionally for a third MEGA fuse.

The IP54-sealed housing contains the printed circuit board, which can be equipped with all available ICS sockets such as MINI, ATO and MAXI fuse and all common relay sockets up to the high-current relay socket on an area of approx. 90 x 90 mm. A 42-pin AMP Micro-Timer II/JPT is used as plug-in interface.