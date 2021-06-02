In this Issue – June 2021

The June 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- CLAAS ACT: German agricultural vehicle OEM Claas has announced it is investing in AgXeed – a new company that has invented a robot tractor that could disrupt the entire industry. Saul Wordsworth gets the inside story in an exclusive interview with the co-founder of the Dutch startup
NEWS & REGULARS
- EIMA IN OCTOBER: The agricultural-machinery expo EIMA is all set to go ahead in Italy this October
- IN CONTROL : The latest news updates from the material handling industry
- BULLETIN BOARDS: News updates from the agricultural off-highway industry
- LOOKING BACK: Linde Material Handling is celebrating 50 years since it launched its first electric forklift
FEATURES
- INTERVIEW : MOVING ON UP : Yan Lijuan, deputy director of XCMG’s Technology Centre, talks with Saul Wordsworth about what lies ahead for China’s biggest construction vehicle OEM
- CONTROLLING THE FUTURE: Exactly what sensors and electronics are needed to make an autonomous vehicle work? Nick Bradley finds out from the engineers at the cutting edge