The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Videos

VIDEO: Caterpillar’s contribution to WWII

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

This historically informative film tells the story of how Caterpillar products – and those operating them – contributed to the Allies defeat of Third Reich in World War Two.

Share.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts