New Holland methane tractor makes TIME Magazine’s best inventions list

New Holland’s T7 Methane Power LNG tractor won a Special Mention in the worldwide famous TIME’s Best Invention List in the 2023 edition time.com/best-inventions-2023/.

This year’s special mentions list featured 50 inventions recognized for their unique impact.

The list is curated by TIME’s editors who look for inventions across several categories – including technology, beauty, entertainment, health care. TIME selects innovations that are solving compelling problems in creative ways. This year, TIME has been expanding their categories in response to the rapidly-changing progress in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability and more, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse.

For more about New Holland’s T7 LNG tractor, visit the latest issue of iVT

“It’s an honour to receive such a prestigious recognition from TIME, a publication with an esteemed legacy in journalism,” said Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President. “This Mention reflects the long commitment New Holland has in sustainability and our role of leadership in the agricultural sector. This award is a milestone for the company so congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to achieve such incredible results.”

New Holland has a long-standing commitment to sustainable agriculture, and in particular alternative fuel technologies. For over 15 years the brand has led the way in producing alternative propulsion products that provide the agricultural industry with real world solutions towards its goal of sustainability.

A farm’s carbon footprint is a major factor in determining its sustainability, however farmers still need powerful tractors that can run around the clock. Natural gas, and especially biomethane, are presently the ideal solutions to guarantee higher horsepower machine performance, while also lowering emissions and reducing operating costs.

New Holland’s T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tractor is an industry first and the latest development in the brand’s Methane Power tractor offering. It offers farmers unparalleled performance for an alternative fuel tractor while also boosting overall farm sustainability. With its LNG power solution, this tractor more than doubles the autonomy capability of the current methane powered range: using liquefied methane delivers four times as much fuel storage capacity when compared to compressed gas (CNG). With fuel autonomy for a working day and with its 270hp, there’s no difference in performance between the LNG and a diesel tractor.