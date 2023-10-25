Continental adds new tyre sizes to agri range

Continental has announced the expansion of its agricultural tire portfolio, with new sizes for its TractorMaster and CompactMaster AG/EM product lines now available. The tire supplier is thus responding to the trend towards larger and more powerful agricultural machinery, and the demand for bigger and more technologically advanced tyres.

Continental has introduced a new size for its popular TractorMaster product line: the 600/70R34. This addition not only complements the existing range, but can also be used as a front tire in combination with other specific tire sizes. The premium tire supplier will also launch the TractorMaster 620/70R42 as a rear tire option in the near future.

The CompactMaster product line, initially available in size 460/70R24, now also comes in 500/70R24, providing more options for telehandler in different operating conditions. The CompactMaster AG is designed for agricultural applications such as field operations, while the CompactMaster EM is tailored for hard-surface logistics tasks.

“With the size 500, we are meeting the demand from our customers, as well as responding to the trend toward larger vehicles and diverse operational requirements,” said Ivonne Bierwirth, head of business field agricultural tyres. “With our portfolio out of our plant in Portugal, we are looking for products that address current trends and challenges within the industry to support efficient agricultural work. Farmers will benefit from our tailor-made selection suitable for diverse conditions.” The focus remains on damage- and cut resistance, as well as lifetime and fuel savings as key factors in tires total cost of ownership.

At this year’s Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural technology, Continental will showcase its cutting-edge technologies under the slogan: “Our Smart Farming. For your harvest of tomorrow.” Continental’s booth will feature AI-based systems, autonomous mobile robots, sensors and tire technologies that ensure greater sustainability, safety and efficiency on the farm, in the greenhouse and on the field. At booth A19 in hall 20, the technology company will present the VF TractorMaster Hybrid with the lite version of ContiConnect and the VF TractorMaster.