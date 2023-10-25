Hawe Hydraulik presents new Rovo agri robot

With the new Rovo, Hawe Hydraulik presents the third generation of its tried-and-tested robot platform, paving the way for completely new applications in the outdoor sector.

Especially for agriculture, intelligent automation solutions are implemented together with proven partner companies. The Rovo is thus a building block for the transformation away from ever larger machines with more area output to the autonomous operation of several smaller machines as a fleet.

ABOVE: A robot for sowing in agriculture, developed together with Hentschel System, Austria. The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture

The mobile chassis made of high-strength steel measures 1.20 x 1.20 m. This means that the Rovo has a dead weight of only 300 kg.

The compact powerhouse transports up to 500 kg payload, travels at speeds of up to 30 km/h, even in rough terrain, and with its 1,000 Nm peak torque, easily masters uneven ground and extreme gradients.

ABOVE: Robots applying herbicides in vineyards

A special feature of the Rovo is the built-in battery pack, which ensures a long range. Due to the versions as an interchangeable battery with plug-in system, it can be changed within two minutes without tools. As a result, the range can be extended as desired.

The included lithium-ion batteries have a capacity of 8.8 kWh. This is used to supply not only the all-electric powertrain, but also external control units and sensors. An external power supply with 12, 24, 48 or 96 volts is available. Four hours of continuous operation or a range of 40 km are possible.

ABOVE: The Rovo as a mower

A radio remote control is available as an option for the Rovo. Alternatively, it can be precisely controlled externally via the standard integrated CAN interface. A multifunction clutch is also available as an option.

Mini-hydraulic drives for required attachments can be integrated into the Rovo’s universal platform to save space. For dirt-sensitive control units, storage boxes are also provided as an option ex works. This simplifies installation and ensures a fast time-to-market.

ABOVE: Even on extreme inclines, the Rovo retains its power

This means that all options are open for automation solutions in agricultural applications. Starting with GPS waypoint navigation, teleoperation and autonomous operation. The first prototypes, which we have realized in cooperation with partner companies, are already successfully in use. For example, they enable the precise application of herbicides in vineyards or act as sowing robots for sowing with centimeter accuracy with reduced herbicide consumption.