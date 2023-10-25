Case IH unveils latest Puma tractor series

The latest Puma series tractors from Case IH offer multiple upgrades over the models they replace, covering areas from serviceability to productivity to comfort, and incorporating technology that maximises efficiency. They look, feel, drive and are built differently to their predecessors.

Designed to meet the needs of agricultural business users who need a productive tractor with technology features that maximise efficiency, the new Puma 185, Puma 200 and Puma 220 have respective maximum power outputs of 200hp, 220hp and 240hp, rising to 225hp, 245hp and 260hp when a power boost is automatically engaged during PTO and road transport operations. Identifiable by their distinctive new front-end styling, which can include LED upgrades to the standard lighting package, the new models can be specified with PowerDrive 19-speed full powershift or CVXDrive continuously-variable transmissions.

ABOVE: the Puma 220, the largest of the new tractor series, offers a maximum power output of 260hp

The new Puma tractors are powered by an updated Tier 3 FPT NEF engine, which is turbocharged and intercooled and, like the unit on the outgoing Puma tractors, is equipped with an internal exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system. Fuel consumption has been cut by an average 3.6%, while engine service intervals have been extended by 25% to 750 hours, the best industry figure in this power class, and the transmission oil change interval is now 1,500 hours, up from 1,200 hours, with benefits for maximum field time/minimal downtime, and for ownership costs. To meet local requirements and protect the engine from low quality fuel, a heavy-duty fuel filter is optional. Diesel capacity is 372 litres, an optional auxiliary tank adding a further 86 litres, with the combined 458-litre total representing a 13% increase over outgoing Puma models, for longer gaps between refuelling.

A low engine idle speed management feature reduces engine speed if the tractor has been left running with no driver in the seat, to further minimise fuel consumption, while a flat transport boost on PowerDrive models improves road haulage performance and delivers more power at high engine speeds.

For the operator, the latest Puma range upgrades bring multiple benefits to the working day, centred on one of the quietest cabs on the market, with a noise level at work of 69 dB(A). They include a number of cab updates, starting an improved seat offering, including a deluxe seat with sliding back support for better comfort. The new styling is complemented by premium cab interior materials that create a luxury environment. Visibility is enhanced by a low-mounted front wiper which provides a greater swept area, and by an optional LED lighting package that can be specified in place of the standard halogen arrangement, to make night work easier and safer.

At row ends and headlands, memory shuttle logic remembers the last reverse ratio used, ensuring consistent, smooth manoeuvring and a fast return to work. Directional change speed can be adjusted to match different application requirements. Also helpful at field ends is reactive steering, an optional variable ratio system which allows the number of steering wheel turns to be altered in relation to the steering angle of the front wheels, for swift and precise turns. Front fender length has been increased, for improved dirt protection, and the options list also includes a front hitch package.

Optional AFS Connect telematics allow tractor operating data to be wirelessly transferred to the tractor owner’s account on the myCaseIH.com online portal to aid analysis, decision-making and record-keeping. ISOBUS Class 3 is a further option for CVXDrive-equipped tractors, allowing seamless ISOBUS terminal operation of compatible implements, which are also able to control tractor functions such as forward speed according to factors such as swath density when baling.

The new Puma series tractors can be ordered from February 2024 onwards from Case IH dealerships across Middle East and African countries.