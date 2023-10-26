AGRITECHNICA: Poclain gears up for world premiere

Poclain, with four generations of hydraulic radial motors, stands as a leader in this technology. To address the challenges posed by the urgent need for energy efficiency, it has embarked on a revolutionary journey known as the HEVO programme.

Enhancing the energy performance of hydraulic systems is the key to reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions. The most effective path to achieving this goal is by reducing the demand for hydraulic flow, thus minimizing friction, heat generation, and energy losses.

Launched in 2021, Poclain’s HEVO programme is a testament to what can be accomplished. This programme represents a significant advancement in off-road machinery, offering a substantial reduction in energy consumption and an increase in power output of up to 30%. By breaking free from the constraints of conventional design, the HEVO hydraulic program proves that energy efficiency and enhanced productivity can coexist harmoniously.

The technological innovations driven by Poclain’s HEVO hydraulic program have effectively reconciled environmental sustainability with performance excellence. Going beyond the limitations of our current motor design, Poclain is not only reimagining core radial motor technology but also supercharging hydraulic performance to meet the diverse needs of its customers.