Crown launches new WJ 50 series electric pallet truck

Crown has launched its new WJ 50 Series pedestrian pallet truck.

Weighing just 159.5kg, including the battery, for the 1.2 tonne model and 162.5kg for the 1.5 tonne model, this lightweight electric pallet truck is capable of easily handling loads up to 1,500kg.

With a head length of just 370mm and a turning radius of just 1,319mm, the pedestrian pallet truck is ideal for use in areas where space is at a premium. Crown says that the ergonomic design and the coordinated 48V system also significantly increase efficiency.

“With the WJ 50 Series, we offer a powerful alternative to manually operated pallet trucks. It combines robustness, manoeuvrability, and ergonomics and enables operators to work more efficiently and achieve more in less time. This is also confirmed by the positive feedback from our customers, who have already subjected the truck to intensive practical tests. They particularly praised the precise handling and comfortable driving experience as well as the robust design, which comes into its own in demanding applications,” says Christian Peter, marketing product manager at Crown.

The ergonomic control handle with optimally accessible, intuitive forward/reverse and lift/lower controls enables precise operations even in the vertical tiller position. Furthermore, the WJ 50 Series can be easily manoeuvred with one hand, guaranteeing optimum load handling in confined spaces.

Equipped with a V-Force 48-volt lithium-ion battery, the WJ 50 Series offers improved energy efficiency with energy consumption 39% below the market average.

Four different battery options with capacities ranging from 9.8Ah to 24.5Ah are available to meet a wide range of requirements. Each battery can be charged either with the onboard charger or in combination with V-Force chargers, which simplifies operation and ensures uninterrupted work processes.