JCB set to exhibit at Plantworx 2025

JCB is returning to Plantworx with a lineup of machines aimed at the civil engineering, housebuilding, highways and utilities sectors.

Leading the way will be the recently launched 145XR reduced tailswing excavator, JCB Pothole Pro, 558 260R Pro rotating telehandler, 4CX PRO DualDrive backhoe loader and the brand new 8008E CTS electric micro excavator.

The 8008E CTS will be making its Plantworx debut. Designed for confined or urban sites, this compact electric machine delivers all the power and productivity of its diesel equivalent – without the noise or emissions. With a sub-1.0-tonne operating weight, extending undercarriage and a full day’s battery life, JCB says it’s easy to transport, quiet to run and simple to recharge.

The new models will feature alongside existing products from JCB’s excavator, backhoe loader, site dumper, compaction, access, generator powerpack and attachments ranges.

JCB’s technology showcase will also feature its world-first hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine. The company has invested more than £100 million to produce a range of hydrogen engines.

This pioneering project at JCB’s engine plant in Derbyshire has been personally driven by chairman Anthony Bamford, who challenged the company’s engineers to make a breakthrough in the use of hydrogen as a fuel for combustion engines.