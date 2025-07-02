The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Construction

Hitachi’s Landcros One receives Red Dot Design Award

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Landcros One
ABOVE: Landcros One ©Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe’s Landcros One has been recognised by the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards.

The model, unveiled at Bauma in Munich in April, was developed in collaboration with Granstudio.

It offers three powertrain options – electric, diesel or hydrogen – to meet the need for flexible and sustainable operations.

Three operating modes – manual, AI-assisted and autonomous – accommodate varying skill levels of operators and allow for fully remote operation.

To enhance safety and reduce fatigue, Hitachi has also integrated digital solutions such as AI-assisted controls, remote workstations and 360-degree sensor systems.

“Landcros One is more than just a machine,” says Francesco Quaranta, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe CEO and president. “It’s our commitment to deliver solutions beyond machinery in a new construction ecosystem. We’re proud to lead the next wave of innovation, empowering the next-generation workforce and redefining possibilities in the construction machinery industry.”

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts