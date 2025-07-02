Hitachi’s Landcros One receives Red Dot Design Award

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe’s Landcros One has been recognised by the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards.

The model, unveiled at Bauma in Munich in April, was developed in collaboration with Granstudio.

It offers three powertrain options – electric, diesel or hydrogen – to meet the need for flexible and sustainable operations.

Three operating modes – manual, AI-assisted and autonomous – accommodate varying skill levels of operators and allow for fully remote operation.

To enhance safety and reduce fatigue, Hitachi has also integrated digital solutions such as AI-assisted controls, remote workstations and 360-degree sensor systems.

“Landcros One is more than just a machine,” says Francesco Quaranta, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe CEO and president. “It’s our commitment to deliver solutions beyond machinery in a new construction ecosystem. We’re proud to lead the next wave of innovation, empowering the next-generation workforce and redefining possibilities in the construction machinery industry.”