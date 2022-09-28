FPT Industrial powers world’s first hydrogen snow groomer

FPT Industrial, the powertrain brand of Iveco Group, has unveiled the first concept application of its new XC13 hydrogen combustion engine, in collaboration with Prinoth, a world leader in the production of snow groomers and tracked vehicles. Prinoth has developed the Leitwolf h2Motion, the world’s first hydrogen powered snow groomer, featuring an internal combustion engine by FPT Industrial.

The new concept vehicle is equipped with the new FPT XC13 Hydrogen version, 13 litre, six-cylinder engine, delivering 460 hp (338 kW) and 2,000 Nm of torque. Unveiled at IAA 2022 this month, the new FPT XC13 is the first multi-fuel single-base engine.

From diesel to natural gas – including biomethane – hydrogen, and renewable fuels, the base engine has been designed with multiple versions to offer maximum component standardisation and easy integration into the final product. Leveraging long experience on alternative fuels, the XC13 hydrogen engine is a first concept looking towards a complementary offer to accelerate the decarbonisation process of the industrial applications sector.

The hydrogen combustion engine installed on the Prinoth Leitwolf h2Motion is an additional technology in the FPT Industrial portfolio for zero CO2 emission solutions, offering customers the familiarity they are used to with traditional machines. The hydrogen fuel is stored in five tanks mounted on the back of the machine for an indicative running time of more than 3 hours.

Designed primarily for preparing slopes in larger ski resorts due to its power and size, the new concept vehicle is another step towards Prinoth’s goal of a fully carbon neutral fleet – and the collaboration with FPT Industrial signals the two companies’ mutual commitment to sustainability in off-road applications.