VIDEO: The new EW100 wheeled excavator from Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson’s new ten tonne wheeled excavator, the EW100, will be on display at this year’s Bauma Munich, 24-30th October .

During development of the EW100, the focus was on Construction Site 4.0. Examples include intelligent attachment management with tool recognition and a sophisticated human-machine interface. The machine is also equipped for various assistance systems and interfaces.

Thanks to its powerful traction hydraulics and high basic working capacity, the EW100 can also be used to complete tasks that would otherwise require the use of a 14-ton excavator.