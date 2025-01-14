JCB’s hydrogen combustion engine receives approval for use

JCB has cleared hurdles in its development of the world’s first hydrogen combustion engine after securing rulings from licensing authorities allowing it to be used commercially in machines.

JCB is the first construction equipment company to develop a fully working combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen.

With a team of 150 engineers working on the £100 million development for over three years, the Netherlands’ Vehicle Authority RDW was the first licensing authority to issue official certification, giving permission for the engine to be sold in The Netherlands.

Other licensing bodies across Europe have followed RDW’s lead by issuing the necessary certification, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein. Licensing authorities in other countries are set to follow with certification during 2025.

“This is a very significant moment for JCB. To start the New Year with certification in place in so many European countries bodes very well for the future of hydrogen combustion technology. JCB has proved in recent years that it is a proper zero emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment,” says Anthony Bamford, JCB Chairman. “This formal type approval/certification paves the way for the sale and use of hydrogen engines right across the UK and Europe. I couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the year. Most of all, I am delighted for our team of British engineers who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage.”