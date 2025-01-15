Kubota introduces two new machines at Lamma

At the Lamma Show, which takes place this week (15-16 January) in Birmingham, Kubota UK has introduced two new machines.

Taking the spotlight was Kubota’s largest telehandler to date – the RT305T-2. Sitting at the top of the RT portfolio, this new pivot-steer telehandler offers a 1.2 tonne lift capacity and a maximum lift height of 4.3m. A maximum horizontal reach of 3m can be achieved with a 750kg load.

Power for the handler comes from an EU Stage V compliant, four-cylinder turbocharged Kubota diesel engine producing 66hp. Like other models in the RT range, the driveline is hydrostatic.

A Bosch Rexroth hydraulic motor drives both Carraro axles through mechanical driveshafts and offers two speed ranges – 0-15 and 0-30kph. The powertrain affords multidisc brakes and, with permanent four-wheel drive, there is the option of selectable differential locks on both axles to further boost traction.

The second innovation on display was Kubota’s new XTA33 trailed sprayer. Produced by Spanish sprayer maker Pulverizadores Fede, a manufacturer and distributor of air blast sprayers and mist blowers for speciality applications including vineyards, orchards, citrus fruits and vegetables, the XTA33 model is available in a range of tank capacities from 1,000 to 4,000 litres.

Acquired by Kubota in 2021, Pulverizadores Fede produces a range of sprayers, with the XTA 33-series aimed at traditional fruit farms and orchard growers, in addition to poultry producers for shed disinfectant.

In addition to the new machines showcased at the event, Kubota’s M7004 series tractor, which was introduced in the autumn of 2024, made its Lamma show debut.

The M7004 is powered by a 6.1-litre, four-cylinder Kubota engine producing 130-175hp. Like its predecessors, the M7004 offers a choice of two transmissions: powershift or KVT (Kubota Variable Transmission), with the latter gaining updated pre-set droop settings for customisable transmission sensitivity and optimum fuel efficiency.