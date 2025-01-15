Caterpillar celebrates centennial anniversary throughout the US

Caterpillar has marked its 100th anniversary with celebrations throughout the US to commemorate a monumental moment in the company’s history.

The Holt Manufacturing Company and the C.L. Best Tractor Co. merged to form what was then known as the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1925. The company has since evolved from producing its first track-type tractor designed to pull combine harvesters in Northern California, to manufacturing its current portfolio of autonomous construction and mining equipment and engines.

“Our success over the last 100 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our customers and the support of our dealers and business partners,” says Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO. “I am proud to lead such a strong team, and I’m confident Caterpillar will continue to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world over the next 100 years.”

The Centennial World Tour embarked on a journey to visit Caterpillar facilities around the world and provide an interactive experience for employees and visitors. The company is also commemorating the milestone with limited-edition “Centennial Grey” painted machines.

Celebrations will take place in Sanford, North Carolina and Peoria, Illinois. At the company’s global headquarters in Irving, Texas, the families of company founders C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt will gather with company leaders and employees to celebrate the first 100 years of innovation as Caterpillar begins its journey into the next century.