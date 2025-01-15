Noblelift North America welcomes new president

Noblelift North America, a specialist in lithium-iron material handling technology, has appointed Bill Pedriana as its new president.

Pedriana previously served as chief marketing officer at Big Joe Forklifts. For 14 years, he played an instrumental role in achieving sales growth and driving the global expansion of Big Joe’s parent company, EP Equipment.

Pedriana succeeds Loren Swakow who led Noblelift North America over the past eight years.

“I became attracted to Noblelift over the past few years due to their exceptional manufacturing quality, progressive equipment design theory, and their sophistication when it came to deploying intelligent material handling systems,” says Pedriana. “As the incoming president of Noblelift North America, I aim to continue the strong growth the organisation experienced under Loren Swakow over the past eight years by utilising my sales and product development expertise to enhance the value of Noblelift for its distributors and OEM partners. In 2025, we will be introducing a number of new products and programs and expanding our team and capabilities to support our growth.”

“As part of Noblelift’s focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, we are excited to have Bill Pedriana join us in this pivotal leadership role,” adds Wendy Mao, CEO at Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. “His passion for the industry, proven ability to execute innovative strategies, and dedication to customer satisfaction make him the perfect leader to guide NOBLELIFT into our next phase of growth.”