JCB forms joint venture for mobile green hydrogen infrastructure

The UK’s hydrogen industry has been given a transformative boost with the formation of HyKit, a joint venture that will produce agile infrastructure to move, store and utilise green hydrogen. The venture has been formed by JCB, investment company HYCAP and green pioneer HydraB Group to manufacture key products for the clean economy.

“Our view is that the integration of JCB’s industrial expertise into HyKit will lead to new standards of reliability and affordability in equipment to distribute and dispense hydrogen,” says James Munce, CEO of HYCAP.

Starting in 2025 from a unit in Oxfordshire, HyKit will build a suite of products to assist hydrogen distribution, including mobile compressors, storage solutions and refuelling systems.

Developed in tandem with JCB’s hydrogen engineering division, the products will provide vital infrastructure for operators of hydrogen-fuelled machinery and vehicles in the construction, agricultural and transportation sectors.

“I first started talking about hydrogen in 2019 and ever since then we’ve been steadily building a network of companies who can get this industry on its feet,” says Jo Bamford, executive chairman of the HydraB group. “Between us we’ve delivered hydrogen-fuelled buses, diggers and telehandlers; now we are focusing on the infrastructure to bring it all together. Our commitment to the industry is clear – we are putting the ecosystem in place to help businesses realise that hydrogen is a vital part of the UK’s energy mix.”

“JCB has proven that hydrogen can be a fuel of the future for construction and agricultural machinery, without any of the carbon emissions associated with fossil fuels,” adds Lord Bamford, JCB Chairman. “Machines powered by JCB’s pioneering hydrogen combustion engines are set to revolutionise how building sites and farms of the future operate. A key ingredient in this hydrogen revolution is getting the right infrastructure in place to support the deployment of this clean fuel. HyKit’s launch shows that we are serious about the hydrogen economy and serious about getting UK-engineered equipment to get this industry moving.”